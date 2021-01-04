William Cooper: One Lesson From 2020: People Need People

For all of the strife and discord among Americans today, this lesson of 2020 is that we need each other -- and that irrespective of political, philosophical or religious differences we are one, interdependent nucleus of human life.

It doesn't really matter if the local teacher is a Republican or a Democrat; what matters is that she can soon teach our kids again. It doesn't really matter if the local barber is religious or not; what matters is that he can soon cut our hair again. And it doesn't really matter if our favorite baseball player is liberal or conservative; what matters is that we can soon high five after his home runs again.

We need each other. And the sustained absence of this core human need teaches us to appreciate the many human hands that quietly shape our daily experience.

So much of the essential interaction among humans has been gone for too long. But it will be back again, in a form similar to the way it was before. Yet this lesson of 2020 -- that people need people -- should compel us, going forward, to no longer take for granted the myriad ways we sustain each other each day.

William Cooper

William Cooper has written for the Wall Street Journal, Baltimore Sun, New York Daily News and USA Today, among others.