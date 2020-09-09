Why a free and independent press is necessary

As Donald Trump continually attacks the press and fake news is increasingly available online, I wanted to speak with you about the purpose of a free, independent press.

Disagreeing with the President of the United States is not dangerous. It’s democracy. Disagreeing with your senators, representatives, community leaders, neighbors, spouse, kids – it will happen.

But that is the beauty of this country. We have the right to disagree. We have the freedom to form differing opinions. We have the right to like different things, people and policies.

And here at the Skiatook Journal we strive to represent the entire community. If you like sports, we’ve got that. News? We’ve got that too. What’s going on at the local schools? Look to us to tell you. We have puzzles and devotionals, fishing reports and interesting people. This is our community.

We also take a look into the harder things, such as whether an Osage County Commissioner has committed crimes during the course of his duties, or the arrest of someone that could be a danger to the community.