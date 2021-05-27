What You Can Do About Rising Food Prices

According to the Consumer Price Index, food prices from one year ago have gone up 3.3%. It's not going to stop there. Non-food prices are going up as well, as companies struggle to find the raw materials and manpower they need to produce everything else.

Fitness equipment, furniture, lumber, gas, electronics -- it's all going up. What we have to be concerned with, however, is our most basic need: food.

Even if you've never felt any urgency before, check into your local food bank. Keep the information handy, just in case you need it later.

Look at store brands. Many are even better than the name brands.

Make every dollar count. Sign up for a grocery store rewards card, if it's available. Use a private throwaway email address, the one you use to sign up for things that might generate too much junk mail. You'll likely get emails about sales with coupons. (At my store, I log in at the checkout and get cash back at the end of each quarter.)

Look to your own vegetable garden or farmers markets as ways to save. If you want to do canning this summer, one heads up: Be certain you can get the jars, lids and rings at the same time. They might be in short supply.