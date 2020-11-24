 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
What you are thankful for this year

What you are thankful for this year

{{featured_button_text}}

“Found our daughter ALIVE .....healing, but ALIVE!” ~Tami Dyer

“I’m so thankful for ALL of my FAMILY, and FRIENDS!” ~JoAnn Powell

“This year I am thankful to be a volunteer at a new place. Lakeview Early Learning Academy! When Headstart closed, I was devastated and knew I wanted to keep working with kids. Covid made that impossible in most places. But, I thank Rick and Stephanie Spencer for letting me come in and help the kiddos. I love it at Lakeview!” ~Brittany Crawford

“Moving to Skiatook from out of state. 2020 has been so challenging in so many ways and this cross-country trek was a major blessing for our family! So happy to be here in Oklahoma.” ~Amber Wilkinson

“I am thankful that I was able to still work through this pandemic and that myself, children, and the precious elderly people I care for have all remained healthy and covid free so far. I am truly thankful for God whom always makes a way.” ~Angel Autry

“Thankful I was able to find a job during the pandemic after being a stay at home mom for 15yrs. Thankful for my husband being patient. Thankful for my daughter being understanding and supportive. Thankful to be healthy. 2020 has been a rough year but it’s also been a good one since it’s brought my family closer together and made us appreciate what we have.” ~Jennifer Seybert-Poper

“I am thankful for my family, my good health, my job and that God always provides for us!” ~Sharon Harper

“I’m thankful for God.” ~Kayla Sanderson

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Managing Editor

Lindsey is the managing editor for the Skiatook Journal. She holds an M.A in English from the University of Central Oklahoma. Prior to the start of her news career in 2011, Chastain was a professor of English at the University of Central Oklahoma.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News