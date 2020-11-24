What you are thankful for this year

“Found our daughter ALIVE .....healing, but ALIVE!” ~Tami Dyer

“I’m so thankful for ALL of my FAMILY, and FRIENDS!” ~JoAnn Powell

“This year I am thankful to be a volunteer at a new place. Lakeview Early Learning Academy! When Headstart closed, I was devastated and knew I wanted to keep working with kids. Covid made that impossible in most places. But, I thank Rick and Stephanie Spencer for letting me come in and help the kiddos. I love it at Lakeview!” ~Brittany Crawford

“Moving to Skiatook from out of state. 2020 has been so challenging in so many ways and this cross-country trek was a major blessing for our family! So happy to be here in Oklahoma.” ~Amber Wilkinson

“I am thankful that I was able to still work through this pandemic and that myself, children, and the precious elderly people I care for have all remained healthy and covid free so far. I am truly thankful for God whom always makes a way.” ~Angel Autry