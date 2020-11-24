What you are thankful for this year

“Found our daughter ALIVE .....healing, but ALIVE!” ~Tami Dyer
“I’m so thankful for ALL of my FAMILY, and FRIENDS!” ~JoAnn Powell
“This year I am thankful to be a volunteer at a new place. Lakeview Early Learning Academy! When Headstart closed, I was devastated and knew I wanted to keep working with kids. Covid made that impossible in most places. But, I thank Rick and Stephanie Spencer for letting me come in and help the kiddos. I love it at Lakeview!” ~Brittany Crawford
“Moving to Skiatook from out of state. 2020 has been so challenging in so many ways and this cross-country trek was a major blessing for our family! So happy to be here in Oklahoma.” ~Amber Wilkinson
“I am thankful that I was able to still work through this pandemic and that myself, children, and the precious elderly people I care for have all remained healthy and covid free so far. I am truly thankful for God whom always makes a way.” ~Angel Autry
“Thankful I was able to find a job during the pandemic after being a stay at home mom for 15yrs. Thankful for my husband being patient. Thankful for my daughter being understanding and supportive. Thankful to be healthy. 2020 has been a rough year but it’s also been a good one since it’s brought my family closer together and made us appreciate what we have.” ~Jennifer Seybert-Poper
“I am thankful for my family, my good health, my job and that God always provides for us!” ~Sharon Harper
“I’m thankful for God.” ~Kayla Sanderson
