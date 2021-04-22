What’s next? By Sen. Bill Coleman

I have seven additional bills currently on the governor’s desk, including three Senate bills and four House bills.

Again, SB 302 grants visiting teams in all regular season high school athletic competitions the same rights to radio broadcast, video stream and telegraphic play-by-play accounts as the home team beginning in the 2021-22 school year.

SB 315 will allow distiller licensees to sell their products directly to their customers at fairs, trade shows, festivals and other events as well as in any of their other business locations. Oklahoma is the only state in the nation that doesn’t already allow this.

SB 499 requires the 13.5% gross receipts tax be listed as a separate item on a customer’s receipt who purchases an alcoholic beverage for on-premises consumption, with the exception of catered, public and special events.

HB 2009 authorizes an advanced practice registered nurse to sign a death certificate. It also clarifies how “suicide” is recorded as the manner of death on a death certificate.