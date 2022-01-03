What kills your motivation? It may be social media.

I took a huge break from social media over the past two years. I logged out of Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter in May 2020 and have been on a tremendously lean social media diet since then. I have restricted myself to checking up on specific friends and family, making sure people know the local news, and of course, watching silly animal videos.
Social media platforms had become toxic. It was hard to find what I enjoyed about the platforms, seeing photos my friends posted about what they were up to, hearing about new local businesses, following my hobbies, between the astounding amount of misinformation and hate.
Each time I logged in, I felt like a bear poking my head out from hibernation only to find that it was still winter. I thought I was seeking motivation and connection, but that’s not what I found. I felt much happier once the want/need to check social media left my system, and I was able to go about my days worrying about things that truly matter, like the people right in front of me.
One of your resolutions for 2022 might be to reduce time spent on social media, but even if it isn’t, decreasing social media use can positively impact achieving your goals. I expected my overall productivity to improve since I wasn’t spending so much time on social media, but the side effect I didn’t expect was the impact on my goals.
Newton’s first law, called the law of inertia, describes the influence of forces on the movement of an object. Simplified, the law says that an object in motion stays in motion while an object at rest stays at rest. For example, if I apply a force to a ball by rolling it down my hallway, I have taken an object at rest and put it in motion. When the ball hits the wall, another force, the movement stops, and the object is once again at rest. The ball will remain at rest at the end of my hallway until another force influences it, such as my dog picking it up.
Inertia also applies to people. A person in motion will stay in motion, and a person at rest will stay at rest. Have you ever said something like, “I can’t take a break? If I sit down, I won’t ever finish this task.”
Let’s take it even a step further and call inertia motivation. At the start of a new year, we are highly motivated to achieve our goals! And we stay motivated until the inertia runs out. Then, we give up. Last week, I explained how to break goals up into micro-goals and build on small successes. This week I challenge you to look at the forces that cause you to stop moving and stay at rest.
For me, it was these two things – trying to move forward with my goals much too quickly and failing and getting caught in the social media trap. Social media stopped my inertia. Whether it was comparing myself to others, thinking I needed this piece of equipment or this subscription to move forward, or simply being deflated by the toxic environment, once I logged in to social media, I was done.
Instead of spending time on social media, I spent the time I would have been doom scrolling on my goals. I used to wake up, grab my phone, and see what people were talking about while my coffee brewed and I ate breakfast. Now, I use that time to get in a morning workout. I used to check social media during my lunch break. Now, I use that time to read. Both are small successes to achieving larger goals.
To stay on the path to achieving your goals, you need to build on small successes, discover what stops your inertia, and then make adjustments. It is possible to reach the end of 2022 and have stuck to your New Year’s Resolutions.