What kills your motivation? It may be social media.

Newton’s first law, called the law of inertia, describes the influence of forces on the movement of an object. Simplified, the law says that an object in motion stays in motion while an object at rest stays at rest. For example, if I apply a force to a ball by rolling it down my hallway, I have taken an object at rest and put it in motion. When the ball hits the wall, another force, the movement stops, and the object is once again at rest. The ball will remain at rest at the end of my hallway until another force influences it, such as my dog picking it up.

Inertia also applies to people. A person in motion will stay in motion, and a person at rest will stay at rest. Have you ever said something like, “I can’t take a break? If I sit down, I won’t ever finish this task.”

Let’s take it even a step further and call inertia motivation. At the start of a new year, we are highly motivated to achieve our goals! And we stay motivated until the inertia runs out. Then, we give up. Last week, I explained how to break goals up into micro-goals and build on small successes. This week I challenge you to look at the forces that cause you to stop moving and stay at rest.