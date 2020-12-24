 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
What does Christmas mean to you?

What does Christmas mean to you?

{{featured_button_text}}
Christmas decorations
FILE PHOTO

We asked our readers what Christmas meant to them on Facebook. Here are some of the responses.

“Celebrating Christ’s birth and spending time with my babies!” ~Sharon Harper

“The birth of Jesus Christ my Savior!” ~Samantha Blackney-Combs

“Celebrating the birth of Jesus spending time with my family.” ~Karen Gardner

“I love the family time. Making Christmas cookies and having hot cocoa.” ~Megan Prather

“Celebrating the birth of Jesus and getting to spend another Christmas with my 89 year old mother.” ~Tonya Nowlin

“Celebrating the birth of Jesus, my Lord and Savior. Also, having a wonderful day with my closest family and friends. My son will be visiting and I’ll get to have all my kids under one roof for a brief, but blessed moment.” ~Laura Culver

“Cookies!” ~Cory Hill

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Managing Editor

Lindsey is the managing editor for the Skiatook Journal. She holds an M.A in English from the University of Central Oklahoma. Prior to the start of her news career in 2011, Chastain was a professor of English at the University of Central Oklahoma.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Merry Christmas & Happy New Year
Opinion

Merry Christmas & Happy New Year

  • Updated

With the holidays quickly approaching, legislative staff is hard at work researching and drafting several hundred bills. We’ll know exactly ho…

The joy of giving
Opinion

The joy of giving

My favorite thing about the Christmas season is giving. I love shopping for those things that I know will make my loved ones faces light up wh…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News