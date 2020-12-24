What does Christmas mean to you?

We asked our readers what Christmas meant to them on Facebook. Here are some of the responses.

“Celebrating Christ’s birth and spending time with my babies!” ~Sharon Harper

“The birth of Jesus Christ my Savior!” ~Samantha Blackney-Combs

“Celebrating the birth of Jesus spending time with my family.” ~Karen Gardner

“I love the family time. Making Christmas cookies and having hot cocoa.” ~Megan Prather

“Celebrating the birth of Jesus and getting to spend another Christmas with my 89 year old mother.” ~Tonya Nowlin

“Celebrating the birth of Jesus, my Lord and Savior. Also, having a wonderful day with my closest family and friends. My son will be visiting and I’ll get to have all my kids under one roof for a brief, but blessed moment.” ~Laura Culver

“Cookies!” ~Cory Hill

