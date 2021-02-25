We Seniors Have Financial Clout

Have you given any thought to just how much financial clout we seniors have? Not because we necessarily have a lot of money, but because there are so many of us. As a "silver block" we can make some changes. And with every day that passes, more and more people join our group.

Shopping locally has immediate benefits close to home. According to the Small Business Administration, for every $100 spent locally, $48 of it stays in the community. At a big-box chain store, only $14 stays in town.

Consider that every local purchase you make might actually be the one that keeps a neighbor employed as small businesses struggle to stay open. Foods that are made locally will be in your hands when they're fresher. And you're likely to get better service and free delivery from a local business that's grateful for your order.

Check a list of stores in your area to see if they have websites. If not, call and ask how orders are placed.

Look for local farmers who sell their products at farmers markets. Call local appliance dealers before your next big purchase. Contact bakeries, shoe stores, and toy, pet and furniture stores that are locally owned.