Veterans continue to serve beyond military service

For the past several years, I have had the privilege to attend all of the Veteran’s Day programs that Skiatook has to offer as the editor of the newspaper, a parent, the daughter of a veteran, the granddaughter of a veteran and the wife of a veteran.

My grandfather served as a glider pilot in the Air Force during World War II. My father served in the Air Force in Vietnam. My husband served with the Naval Reserves in Iraq. I have great uncles that served in World War II that did not get to come home.

This year’s celebrations look a little different. If anything, they are more somber.

If we learn anything from 2020, it should be that those who have fought and died to to form and preserve the democracy of America, the importance of the voices of the people, the freedoms that we enjoy, can not be undervalued.

We always take this day, Veteran’s Day, to think about the sacrifices that veterans have made for this country within the real of military service.

This year, I have been reflecting on how much value our veterans provide after their military service as well. Our veterans are among the first responders who have been battling COVID-19 and wildfires. They choose to stay on the front lines, just in a different manner.