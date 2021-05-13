Tying up loose ends By Sen. Bill Coleman

The end of session is approaching quickly, and work is ongoing as we try to tie up the last of the legislative loose ends. The House and Senate each approved the other chamber’s redistricting bill this week and those will next be considered by the governor. Budget negotiations are progressing. The governor’s nearly 175 executive nominations are quickly working their way through Senate committees and before the full body. Conference committees are working on final language on bills passed in different versions by the two chambers, while they also continue to consider amendments from the other body. While the halls may be much quieter than in weeks’ past, rest assured there is still a lot of work taking place.

Governor Stitt has now signed more than 475 bills into law, and a major civil service reform was among them. HB 1146 will allow state agencies better flexibility in hiring, advancing, promoting, rewarding, paying and firing their employees. Oklahoma’s human resource system hasn’t been changed in decades tying the hands of agency directors. This welcomed reform will help state agencies recruit and retain top talent. Employee turnover within state agencies is extremely high and comes at a great expense to taxpayers. These changes will help our state agencies be more efficient, reduce turnover and save taxpayer dollars.