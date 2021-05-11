tol Update from Rep. Roberts

We are quickly speeding toward the end of session and the Capitol was a whirlwind of activity this week as more legislation passed out of both chambers and on to the governor for his signature.

One of those bills was Senate Bill 246, a bill I authored in the House. SB 246 helps the residents of Osage County by easing the burden of air curtain incinerators in areas where they are unnecessary. It’s a common sense bill and will be of great benefit to our district.

I also co-authored House Concurrent Resolution 1008 which called for observing Thursday, May 6, in Oklahoma as the National Day of Prayer. HCR 1008 recognized prayer as the act of offering reverent devotion to God and as a cornerstone of our nation. It noted that through prayer individuals are able to directly speak to God, their Creator, and petition for His blessings. Additionally, it stated that prayer is a source of solace in times of tragedy and a means of giving thanks in times of happiness. It further recognized the role prayer has played in the history of the United States and the strength it provides. I believe if there was ever a time we needed prayer in our nation, that time is now.