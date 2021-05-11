tol Update from Rep. Roberts

We are quickly speeding toward the end of session and the Capitol was a whirlwind of activity this week as more legislation passed out of both chambers and on to the governor for his signature.
One of those bills was Senate Bill 246, a bill I authored in the House. SB 246 helps the residents of Osage County by easing the burden of air curtain incinerators in areas where they are unnecessary. It’s a common sense bill and will be of great benefit to our district.
I also co-authored House Concurrent Resolution 1008 which called for observing Thursday, May 6, in Oklahoma as the National Day of Prayer. HCR 1008 recognized prayer as the act of offering reverent devotion to God and as a cornerstone of our nation. It noted that through prayer individuals are able to directly speak to God, their Creator, and petition for His blessings. Additionally, it stated that prayer is a source of solace in times of tragedy and a means of giving thanks in times of happiness. It further recognized the role prayer has played in the history of the United States and the strength it provides. I believe if there was ever a time we needed prayer in our nation, that time is now.
I want to end by looking ahead to next session. Recently, I have been contacted by a number of teachers concerned with the direction of their schools and classrooms. Many are finding that more and more classrooms are being inundated with divisive political propaganda and they are afraid to speak up due to possible consequences. This has to stop. My office is working on legislation for next year that will address the concerns many teachers have had about divisiveness being forced into the classroom. The indoctrination of our youth by the “woke” culture has to end.
That’s it for this week. As we continue to discuss policy and consider legislation next week, I encourage my constituents in District 36 to contact my office with questions, comments or concerns at (405) 557-7322. You can view upcoming legislation on the House floor agenda on the Oklahoma House website. Thank you for the opportunity to serve you in the House of Representatives.