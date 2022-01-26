The Supreme Court has spoken (again); Let us move forward

Oklahoma and the tribes must decide how to move forward. I will fiercely defend the Cherokee Nation’s sovereignty, whether from attacks on our hunting and fishing rights to downright petty moves like the Governor cancelling our leases at state-tribal highway welcome centers. But the most important point of focus for all of us right now is this: Let us find a way to move forward, together.

Let us recognize that the small-minded view that tribes and the state cannot co-exist is in its death throes. This moment calls for cooperation and leadership from tribes and the state. We can build criminal justice systems that are the envy of the country. We must continue giving Oklahoma a regional and national edge in economic development. We all have an interest in funding investments for the common good. We can manage and protect natural resources towards shared goals. On so many issues, we have so much to gain from working together.

Oklahoma and Cherokee Nation will not always agree. When we disagree, let us negotiate in good faith to find common ground. Let us be optimistic about what we can collectively achieve.