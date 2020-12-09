The joy of giving

My favorite thing about the Christmas season is giving. I love shopping for those things that I know will make my loved ones faces light up when they open it.

What I truly love about this is it causes me to reflect on what I know about each person in my life I will be giving a gift to. It’s not about shopping, although shopping is fun. It’s about spending time thinking about each person I love. It’s about taking joy in knowing who they are and what they like to do.

This year, it seems most important to me to give gifts to my loved ones that are thoughtful and let them know that I love them. It has been a dark year. It has been a year of anxiety and loneliness. It has been a year a division and separation. It has been a year of loss.

Taylor Caldwell, a novelist said, “And that, of course, is the message of Christmas. We are never alone. Not when the night is darkest, the wind coldest, the world seemingly most indifferent...”

We have, in this holiday season, the chance to make people feel less alone and more important to us. We have the opportunity to bring light into the darkness. For so many, this year has been destructive. We have, through the Christmas Spirit, an opportunity to start to heal each other.