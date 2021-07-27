Strong Council, Strong Democracy

What I appreciate most about these individuals is not that we walked in lockstep on the issues. The fact is, we disagreed from time to time. What I appreciate most is that we always worked together to find common ground, to make progress on behalf of those who elected us. We treated each other with respect and in that way showed respect to the citizens who put us in office. Having served on the Council myself, I know firsthand that it is a place where its members can make a positive impact on their constituents in a way that seems lost in Washington, D.C., or in state capitols.

In federal and state politics, the goal too often is for one party to tear down the other for short-term political gain, often leaving our governing institutions dysfunctional. From time to time we see the dysfunction of D.C.-style politics creep into Cherokee Nation. Thankfully, this type of cynical “us versus them” politics has been rejected by nearly all of our elected officials and by Cherokee voters. The Cherokee Council is a fine institution from which many in Washington, D.C., could learn a great deal about service and cooperation.

A strong and effective Cherokee Council means a strong and effective Cherokee democracy. At its best, the Council is a place for ideas to take shape. At its best, the Council is a place where citizen legislators can gather to debate the issues, advocate for their constituents and reach a consensus on how best to move the Cherokee Nation forward. At its best, the Council is a place where its members can disagree with each other – even with the Chief – and still maintain a focus on service and “gadugi,” the Cherokee word for “working together.” My hope is that those who succeed our five departing council members in office on Inauguration Day, August 14, share this view so that we can continue to have a Council worthy of the Cherokee people.