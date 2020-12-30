Stanley Hupfield: Medicaid moving from fee-for-service to managed care

The Governor’s plan is to move from fee-for-service to a managed care environment. At its core managed care is an effort to shift the risk for the cost of care for Medicaid recipients from the state’s taxpayers to an insurance company. Basically, the state will contract with one or more insurance companies (perhaps partnering with a local hospital or system) to take the financial risk for the total care of a defined part of the Medicaid population. These entities will accept a negotiated fixed premium at the beginning of the care cycle. In exchange they will deliver all the care the recipient requires. If they can do this and keep the population healthy, they will profit. If they cannot, they will suffer a loss. The concept is to focus on being proactive in indemnifying that recipients stay healthy and reduce the requirement to use the most expensive parts of the health care system.