Session to do list

Our appropriations subcommittees have also been meeting with the agencies whose budgets we’re each responsible for to learn how they’ve been utilizing their current budget and to explain their Fiscal Year 2023 budget requests. Our Appropriations Subcommittee on General Government and Transportation held our agency budget hearings last month. We met with the Oklahoma Tax Commission, Department of Emergency Management and Homeland Security, State Election Board, Merit Protection Commission, State Auditor’s Office, Space Industry Development Authority, Military Department, Aeronautics Commission, State Treasurer’s Office, Department of Transportation, Ethics Commission and the Office of Management and Enterprise Services. Our committee also oversees the budgets for the Legislative Service Bureau, the Lt. Governor’s Office, the Governor’s Office, the House and Senate. Altogether these 17 agencies received more than $1 billion in FY’22, so it’s important that we understand what their financial needs are and how they’re using taxpayer dollars. We need to make sure that our state agencies are running as efficiently as possible and investing their funds into programs that truly help Oklahomans.