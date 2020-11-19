Senior News Line: Using the Internet to Enrich Our Lives

With most of us spending most of our days at home, it's time for us to take advantage of the internet. Here are some resources that can enrich our lives.

Inquire at the local senior center about any exercise classes online. Some classes will be live on Zoom and others will be videos that the instructors record and post on the center's website. If they're not hosting any classes, search online for "seniors exercise at home" and look for some that are produced by other senior centers.

Virtual art classes can open up new areas of interest and reveal talents you didn't know you had. Better yet, if you're a beginner or are exploring a new art medium, look for videos that you can review over and over. Look online for free art classes online for seniors.

Exercise and art aren't the only free classes you'll find online. Yoga and tai chi, sewing, baking and cake decorating, creative writing, a new language -- if it can be done online, there's a class for it somewhere.