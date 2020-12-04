Senior News Line: Pants on Fire!

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has put out a timely warning about fire safety, especially for seniors. The main statistic is grim: We seniors make up about 16% of the population, but account for a whopping 77% of all clothing fires.

Cooking heads the list of dangers, with fires from the stovetop and oven. Closely following are fires from smoking and being outside burning trash and debris. Space heaters are on the list, of course.

The advice from the experts: