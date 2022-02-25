Senator J.J. Dossett takes next step in OHP Captain Larry Jackson Memorial Highway

On Tuesday, the State Board of Equalization (BOE) made the final certification of how much funding would be available for the Legislature to appropriate for the Fiscal Year 2023 budget. We’ll have nearly $10.5 billion, although about $1.3 billion of that is one-time funding, which cannot be used for ongoing operational expenses. I know there are competing views about how that should be handled, with some calling for putting even more aside for emergency savings and others hoping to use some of that to address one-time investments in areas that have been long neglected.

Looking at the big budget picture, I believe education must be our main priority. We’ve made progress with significant investments in recent years, but it isn’t a one-and-done situation. If we all agree education is a top priority for that state, we need to ensure both our policy and our appropriations reflect that.

As many of you may know, for the past several sessions, I’ve served as co-chair of the Oklahoma Legislative Sportsmen’s Caucus. This is a bipartisan organization, and our members work within our chambers and with outside organizations to promote conservation and Oklahoma’s outdoor heritage, including hunting, angling, recreational shooting and trapping.