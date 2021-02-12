Senate Review by Senator J.J. Dossett

As a father, legislator, and former teacher, I am very gratified to see many schools throughout Oklahoma have been able to return to in-person instruction. I’m also pleased that starting Feb. 22, the state will open up the next priority groups in Phase 2 of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout. This will include teachers, pre-K through 12th grade, school staff, and people under the age of 65 with comorbidities, such as hypertension, chronic lung disease, liver disease and diabetes.
Coupled with the continued downward trend in new cases and lower hospitalizations, this is all much-needed good news. I also understand that the vaccination events around the state that had to be postponed because of bad weather will be rescheduled as soon as possible.
Icy road conditions forced us to push back start times for some committee meetings in the Senate this past week, but we continued working through legislation as efficiently as possible. The February 25 deadline for committees to consider bills that started out in our chamber is quickly approaching, with several hundred bills still waiting to be heard.
It's a time management feat to be able to stay on top of multiple committee assignments and floor votes. There are hundreds of bills that must be read before those votes can even occur. And this session, I have an additional responsibility back home. On Jan. 20, my wife, Ashley, and I welcomed our fourth son, Josiah. He is absolutely adored (for now) by big brothers Kain, age 12, Kash,10, and 4-year-old Jude.
When someone decides they’d like to serve their fellow citizens in the Oklahoma Legislature, they probably have at least some idea that with that honor and responsibility comes a certain amount of personal sacrifice. The days during session can be extremely demanding and often stretch well into the evening and beyond. As I said, your “homework” includes pre-reading hundreds of bills, juggling multiple committee meetings, floor sessions and other events. There’s also the fact that you have to be away from your family each week for the four months of session. As a member of the Oklahoma Air National Guard, I already understood both the rewards and demands of service. It certainly applies to service in the Legislature.
What I’d like people to know, serving in the Senate or the House also requires the support, dedication, and sacrifice of each member’s family. It’s a lot of work, and sometimes very challenging to stay home and hold down the fort. There are many times legislators miss out on important school events, games, birthdays, and other milestones. That part can be very hard, and yet it is so important to have a variety of people from many walks of life who are willing to serve. I just consider myself lucky to have the love and support of my wife, children, and our extended family members, including my parents, who help out as well. I couldn’t do it without them.
We’re so blessed and grateful for Josiah and his brothers, and I’m trying to get back occasionally in the evenings to help Ashley out and let her get a little sleep (anyone who has lived with a newborn knows what a precious commodity sleep is at that stage.) It's a lot, but more than anything, I feel grateful—and I sincerely thank each of you for the opportunity to be your voice and serve you in the Oklahoma Senate.
I welcome your comments on state government and the issues before us. Please feel free to contact me by writing to Senator J.J. Dossett at the State Capitol, Room 521-A, Oklahoma City, OK, 73105; call me at (405) 521-5566.