Senate Review by Senator J.J. Dossett

When someone decides they’d like to serve their fellow citizens in the Oklahoma Legislature, they probably have at least some idea that with that honor and responsibility comes a certain amount of personal sacrifice. The days during session can be extremely demanding and often stretch well into the evening and beyond. As I said, your “homework” includes pre-reading hundreds of bills, juggling multiple committee meetings, floor sessions and other events. There’s also the fact that you have to be away from your family each week for the four months of session. As a member of the Oklahoma Air National Guard, I already understood both the rewards and demands of service. It certainly applies to service in the Legislature.

What I’d like people to know, serving in the Senate or the House also requires the support, dedication, and sacrifice of each member’s family. It’s a lot of work, and sometimes very challenging to stay home and hold down the fort. There are many times legislators miss out on important school events, games, birthdays, and other milestones. That part can be very hard, and yet it is so important to have a variety of people from many walks of life who are willing to serve. I just consider myself lucky to have the love and support of my wife, children, and our extended family members, including my parents, who help out as well. I couldn’t do it without them.