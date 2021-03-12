Senate Review by Senator J.J. Dossett

Concurrent enrollment is available to both juniors and seniors, with seniors given first priority. The maximum resident tuition waiver allowed is 18 credit hours during a student’s senior year, and nine hours for juniors, subject to funding. The money for the tuition waivers comes from the appropriation to the State Regents for Higher Education, which then provides funding to individual colleges and universities.

One of the most impactful initiatives ever approved by the Legislature to boost post-secondary education has been the Oklahoma’s Promise Scholarship program, which has helped countless young men and women attain their dream of a college diploma. Currently, students can sign up for this scholarship program during the eighth, ninth or 10th grade. A bill approved by the Senate this week would extend that sign up time to allow high school juniors to participate in the program. Some students may know by middle school that they want to go to college after graduation, but others may not decide until later. This bill will help make sure those students still have an opportunity to take advantage of Oklahoma’s Promise.