Senate Review by Senator J.J. Dossett

The first few weeks of the legislative session are always among the busiest as we work towards deadlines for getting bills through committee and off the floor. Many of us felt an added urgency this session as we worked on new legislation that was filed, as well as measures refiled from last year—scores of good bills were left in limbo after COVID-19 forced the closure of the Capitol for a few weeks.

We hit the ground running the first week and that momentum continued in the second week—then, the entire state got socked by arctic temperatures and two rounds of snowstorms. After being paused for three days due to dangerous travel conditions, committee meetings were rescheduled from earlier in the week to Thursday and Friday as we worked to get back on track. The deadline for our committees to consider legislation filed in the Senate is February 25. The deadline for floor votes on bills that make it through the committee process is March 11. We have our work cut out for us.

One of the bills passed out of the General Government Committee was Senate Bill 853, which I authored at the request of the Oklahoma Military Department. The measure simply gives the department greater flexibility in the purchases of heraldry items—things such as medals, badges and other items that are used to honor the accomplishments and advancements of our Oklahoma military members.