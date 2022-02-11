Senate Review by Senator J.J. Dossett

The 2022 legislative session got underway this past week, and on the first day, we joined our fellow legislators in the House for a joint session to receive the governor’s annual State of the State address.
Education was among the topics he covered during his speech. I’m sure we agree that it is critical for our schools to be the very best they can be, but I strongly disagree with how he envisions that happening. You cannot strengthen our schools by taking away resources. The governor favors various methods, including vouchers, that will reduce the funding going into our public schools and allow those tax dollars to flow to private schools.
Here’s the problem. Our state Constitution mandates that the state of Oklahoma provides a free, public education to every child in the state. While there are families who exercise their right to send their children to private schools or opt for home schooling, at least 90 percent of Oklahoma families send their children to public school. Furthermore, many communities throughout the state, particularly in rural areas, do not have private schools. It simply isn’t an option for them, nor is home-schooling an option for some families, for many reasons.
While we have made important investments in public education in recent years, it is not a one-and-done expenditure. We must invest more in our classrooms to ensure our students have access to everything they need for a quality education, from adequate numbers of up-to-date textbooks to computers, tablets and other technology necessary to prepare them for the workforce or for post-secondary education.
It also means attracting and retaining the best and brightest educators. Again, while we have raised teacher salaries in recent years, there is still more to be done. It’s also important for teachers to feel supported in their profession. Promoting policies that take away resources and discount the importance of having trained, certified, degreed educators is demoralizing and leading many excellent teachers to leave education altogether.
At a time when so many are calling for our tax dollars to be redirected from traditional brick and mortar public schools towards various alternatives, it should be pointed out there has still been no final resolution to the Epic Schools scandal. State Auditor Cindy Byrd has pointed to evidence that Epic Youth Services, the for-profit management company for Epic, submitted false invoices to claim some $68 million in state and federal funding. That’s tens of millions of taxpayer dollars that could have directly benefited Oklahoma students.
I agree, we should constantly be working to improve our public schools and the education our children receive. But we need to be focused on strengthening, not dismantling, the system the vast majority of Oklahoma families depend on.
I welcome your comments on state government and the issues before us. Please feel free to contact me by writing to Senator J.J. Dossett at the State Capitol, Room 531.1, Oklahoma City, OK, 73105; call me at (405) 521-5566.