Senate Review by Senator J.J. Dossett

We’ve just completed the eighth week of the legislative session, and we’re working through House bills in our committees—likewise House committees are currently considering Senate bills that made it through our own committees and were approved by the full chamber.

As a member of the Veterans and Military Affairs Committee as well as the Legislative Veterans Caucus, I’m very pleased at the number of really good measures moving through the Legislature this session to better support and honor Oklahoma servicemen and women. I’ve already talked about some of my own bills that are moving through the process. This week, I’d like to highlight some of the other legislation dealing with issues important to Oklahoma veterans.

Senate Bill 415 is awaiting a committee hearing in the House, and it authorizes the Oklahoma Tax Commission (OTC) to share data with the Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs (ODVA) about taxpayer information for 100% service-disabled veterans who qualify for the sales tax exemption. This will enable ODVA to verify eligibility for the tax exemption to the tax commission. To remain eligible for the exemption, qualifying veterans must register with the Oklahoma Veterans Registry at https://registry.odva.ok.gov/registration.