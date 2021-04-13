Senate Review by Senator J.J. Dossett

Last week, the majority of the Oklahoma State Board of Education, against the advice of State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister and legal counsel, voted to allow charter schools to receive local and county school funds that had previously been unavailable to those schools. These include funds derived from local property taxes. This vote came in the form of a resolution addressing a lawsuit filed about four years ago against the board by the Oklahoma Public Charter School Association.

I agree with the superintendent and others who argued the vote violates Oklahoma law directing that charter schools are to receive funding appropriated by the state through the funding formula. This move will further drain millions of dollars from our traditional public schools, which are already underfunded.

Since that stunning vote occurred, the reaction has been swift. There have been reports that more than 100 local superintendents and school boards are considering legal action to reverse the board’s vote to allow local revenues to be distributed to charter schools.

I’m not satisfied with legislation that has since begun moving through the process that attempts to address this issue, but I intend to continue to seek a legislative solution that will reverse the state board’s decision and ensures the law is followed as intended.