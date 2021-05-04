Senate Review by Senator J.J. Dossett

Here’s where the focus will be in the closing weeks of the session. Any bills that were amended by the opposite chamber have to go back to the chamber of origin for approval or rejection of those changes. If the amendments are accepted, the bill then goes to the governor for approval. If they are rejected, the author can request a conference committee, which is where members work out differences between the two versions of a bill. If they reach agreement, the final version of that legislation then must return to both chambers for a final vote before being sent to the governor.

Although work on the budget has long been underway, even before the session officially began, that work now is front and center. As a member of the Appropriations Committee, I will continue to advocate for education as a top priority.

Legislation to redraw Senate district maps to account for population changes as determined by last year’s census have been approved by committee and are now headed to the floor. Due to delays from the pandemic, the U.S. Census Bureau’s release of the final, official data won’t come until the end of this summer, so we’ve utilized multi-year estimates that were also prepared by the Census Bureau. We will return in special session in the fall after we have the final, official count, and make any adjustments to those maps as needed and complete congressional redistricting at that time.

I welcome your comments on state government and the issues before us. Please feel free to contact me by writing to Senator J.J. Dossett at the State Capitol, Room 531.1, Oklahoma City, OK, 73105; call me at (405) 521-5566.