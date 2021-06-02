Senate Review by Senator J.J. Dossett

Under Oklahoma’s Constitution, the Legislature must complete its work no later than 5 p.m. on the last Friday in May. We actually concluded the session a day early, adjourning at 11:40 a.m. on Thursday.

Although the legislative session only lasts four months, the fact is our work continues year round. One additional task we had this year was redistricting, the redrawing of boundaries for state House and Senate districts, as well as redrawing the boundaries for the state’s five congressional seats. Redistricting takes place once every 10 years to ensure the even distribution of population as determined by the U.S. Census. House and Senate redistricting was completed during the just-ended session, while our work on congressional redistricting will be completed in the coming months.

Within the next few weeks, members will also begin submitting their requests for interim studies. During the regular session, there simply isn’t time for committees to hold in-depth hearings on a particular issue, but we can do that during the summer and fall months. Those requests for studies are submitted to the President Pro Tempore of the Senate, who then assigns the studies to the Senate committees that have jurisdiction over a particular area of law. It’s then up to the discretion of the committee chair to decide whether to hold a hearing on a particular topic.