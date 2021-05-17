Senate Review by Senator J.J. Dossett

Even though the rivalry between OSU and OU is just a way of life in our state, I know for a fact that all members of the legislature, no matter where they attended school, have nothing but the deepest respect for President Hargis, and his wife, Ann, for their dedication and support of this premier institute of higher education.

Later that evening, we had our annual Capitol Cowboys dinner, an event for all the members who graduated from OSU. It was a wonderful evening and I got to spend quite a bit time visiting with President Hargis. His knowledge of Oklahoma history, particularly his knowledge of our state’s political past, is just amazing—as a former history teacher, I cannot tell you how much I enjoyed having the opportunity to visit with him.

I also had the chance to visit with OSU’s incoming president, Dr. Kayse Shrum, currently President of the Center for Health Sciences. Her leadership in that role has been invaluable in moving OSU forward, and I know she will continue to accomplish great things in her new role as she becomes the first woman ever to serve as president of the university.

I want to extend my best wishes to Dr. Shrum, and again, express my deepest thanks to President Burns and Ann Hargis for all they have done for OSU, and for the state of Oklahoma.

I welcome your comments on state government and the issues before us. Please feel free to contact me by writing to Senator J.J. Dossett at the State Capitol, Room 531.1, Oklahoma City, OK, 73105; call me at (405) 521-5566.