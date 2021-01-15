Sen. Bill Coleman: Budgets and Redistricting

Finally, I want to encourage everyone who wants to get the COVID-19 vaccine to get online and register at www.vaccinate.ok.gov. If you’re not eligible to receive the inoculation in the current phase, you’ll receive an email reminder once you are. However, if you’re a healthcare worker, first responder or 65 or older, you can make your appointment now. Please be patient as the state is receiving limited amounts of the vaccine weekly and posts the appointment availabilities every Wednesday night for people to claim Thursday mornings. If all the appointments are taken, please be patient and check back later. Everyone who wants the vaccine will be able to get it eventually.