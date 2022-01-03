Preliminary revenue estimate

It’ll be interesting to see where our state and national economies are in a year. I’m especially concerned with the worker shortage and how national chains have gone from paying minimum wage to anywhere from $12-$18 per hour. While this is good for the workers, we have to look at the impact this change will have on the costs of goods and services. The largest national food chains, for example, can afford to pay their employees higher wages but if you think they’re not going to significantly raise the cost of their food, you are mistaken. The dollar menu will be a thing of the past and you’ll no longer be able to get a meal for a few bucks, but instead will pay the same amount as you previously were for nicer sit-down restaurants. Companies won’t let their profit margins suffer, but instead will just pass along their expenses to consumers. Another example is Dollar Tree, which has announced they’re going to start selling products for $1.25—a 20% increase.