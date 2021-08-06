Opinion: With the new COVID surge, vaccination is more important than ever

The Cherokee Nation Health Services and Public Health teams are working around the clock to address this situation. Not only is the COVID-19 surge putting added pressures and risks on our health care professionals, but it is once again jeopardizing the overall well-being of our tribal nation and the most vulnerable among us. While our Cherokee elders were at greatest risk from the first wave of COVID-19, this new wave poses greater risk for people of all ages.

This virus has proven to be unpredictable, but Cherokee Nation has the staff and vaccines to help stop this variant and keep our citizens safe. Vaccines are free for anyone age 12 or older who wants one. The vaccines are safe, effective and backed by years of scientific research and development. Each of our Cherokee Nation Health Center locations is able to provide a vaccine to patients regardless of tribal citizenship or residency. No appointment is needed but can be scheduled by calling 1-539-234-4099.

Studies have shown that children and adults under 50 are 2.5 times more likely to become infected by the Delta variant. In an environment where no one is vaccinated or wearing a mask, the average person infected with the original strain would infect 2.5 people, but with the Delta variant in the same environment, that one person would infect up to four people.