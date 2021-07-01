Opinion: Why Canada Matters - America's neighbor to the North is good for the economy, good for Oklahoma

Integrated. Canada and the United States not only sell to each other, we make things together. Since the beginning of the pandemic, our countries have worked hard to maintain the two-way flow of goods, particularly medical supplies and critical inputs across our borders, while protecting our communities from COVID-19. On average, over 25% of a finished product we sell to you is American content. Just like most imports from Canada are used in production that puts Americans to work. These long-standing, binational supply chains have not only kept us safe, they have kept us competitive globally.

Reliable. Energy from Canada ­ more than from any other country ­ contributes directly to U.S. economic prosperity, security and environmental objectives. We are your largest and most secure supplier of all forms of energy, carried by 71 oil and gas pipelines and 35 transmission lines across our shared border. Importantly, a good portion of those energy liquids go to Oklahoma for further refining and processing, providing jobs and generating exports. We are also investing in new technologies and infrastructure to be a global leader in clean energy and innovation. Canada is developing our energy resources; in a way that creates prosperity and engages communities, while reducing emissions and preserving the environment.