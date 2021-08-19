Opinion: The American Stress Test Continues

In Georgia, Trump is under criminal investigation for his activities after the 2020 presidential election. He pressured local election officials to reverse the results and “find 11,780 votes.” From a legal perspective this may be more troubling than his speech on January 6, when he spoke in a public forum with First Amendment protections. In Georgia, by contrast, Trump tried to intimidate officials into committing election fraud while outside of public view.

Moreover, the government is investigating Trump’s friends Tom Barrack, Rudy Giuliani, Roger Stone and Steve Bannon. None of them are necessarily above turning on Trump in exchange for leniency. And Trump, of course, can no longer dangle presidential pardons in exchange for loyalty.

It will be very hard for Trump to sweep the table and avoid liability across all of these various legal matters—not to mention those that may be occurring outside of public view.

Meanwhile, Trump keeps on lying about the election. “We were doing so well until the rigged election happened to come along,” he told the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in July 2021. “This was an election where the person that counts the votes was far more important than the candidate,” he continued to a raucous, adoring crowd. “They failed to call out the late night ballot stuffing that took place in Georgia.”