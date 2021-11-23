Opinion: Thanksgiving

More impactful than that crude “Indian costume” I made was the act of me and my fellow classmates telling each other what we were thankful for and sharing a meal together as an act of solidarity. On my best Thanksgiving, I hope I am as joyful as I was then to discover that we have common blessings to count and the collective optimism that comes with it.

The country needs a dose of that kind of Thanksgiving right now. Thanksgiving can be a wonderful reminder that we have much more in common than we have division. It suggests to us that we are “in this together” to such a degree that we find collective reason to pause, count our blessings and break bread. Taking that pause does not mean we should lose sight of what divides us, where we fall short, who our society injures or who it forgets. Rather, we can use Thanksgiving to renew our sense that we have a collective interest in addressing these issues. We can leave Thanksgiving Day thankful that, as free people, we at least have an opportunity to do so in the days ahead.