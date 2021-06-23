Opinion: Tax Credits for Aerospace Engineers: Robbing the Poor to Give to the Rich

The Robin Hood legend has evolved over centuries. Some interpret Robin Hood as nothing more than a brigand using ill-gotten gains to buy the loyalty of locals. Others interpret the legend as the story of a freedom fighter taking the plunder of a corrupt government to give back to the plundered. But even if you’re not a leftist looking to redistribute income, there is at least a little logic in robbing the rich to give to the poor.

There is no moral ambiguity, however, when it comes to the idea of robbing the poor to give to the rich. That’s just wrong. Whatever one’s political philosophy, and regardless of one’s religious beliefs, taking by force from poor people to make someone already richer even better off is disgusting to contemplate.

Oklahoma’s state government does it all the time.

Other states do it, too, and that’s one of the excuses given for doing the morally reprehensible. We give money to rich Hollywood productions so that those productions will take advantage of our tax-supported infrastructure and institutions, supposedly to be competitive with other states. We give money and facilities to a pro basketball franchise for the same reason. Other states do the same thing, supposedly to be competitive with us.