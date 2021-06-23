Opinion: Tax Credits for Aerospace Engineers: Robbing the Poor to Give to the Rich

The Robin Hood legend has evolved over centuries. Some interpret Robin Hood as nothing more than a brigand using ill-gotten gains to buy the loyalty of locals. Others interpret the legend as the story of a freedom fighter taking the plunder of a corrupt government to give back to the plundered. But even if you’re not a leftist looking to redistribute income, there is at least a little logic in robbing the rich to give to the poor.
There is no moral ambiguity, however, when it comes to the idea of robbing the poor to give to the rich. That’s just wrong. Whatever one’s political philosophy, and regardless of one’s religious beliefs, taking by force from poor people to make someone already richer even better off is disgusting to contemplate.
Oklahoma’s state government does it all the time.
Other states do it, too, and that’s one of the excuses given for doing the morally reprehensible. We give money to rich Hollywood productions so that those productions will take advantage of our tax-supported infrastructure and institutions, supposedly to be competitive with other states. We give money and facilities to a pro basketball franchise for the same reason. Other states do the same thing, supposedly to be competitive with us.
We do the same with three different programs that subsidize the aerospace industry, especially favoring aerospace engineers. Two of these provide employers with tax credits for hiring aerospace engineers. One provides a tax credit directly to newly minted engineers to compensate for college tuition paid for engineering degrees.
Aerospace engineers are well paid. They will out-earn most college graduates and certainly out-earn high school graduates. Nevertheless, most lower-earning individuals are expected to pay full freight in taxes while those earning far more are given at least a partial pass.
One of the excuses given for doing the reprehensible is that government-created (taxpayer-financed) incentives lead to economic development, with benefits that outweigh the costs. The Incentive Evaluation Commission (IEC), ostensibly created to review Oklahoma’s incentives with an eye to eliminating as many as possible, attempts to put lipstick on the proverbial pig by practically claiming the aerospace industry in Oklahoma wouldn’t exist but for the credits. What’s so bad about Oklahoma that we have to bribe an industry to locate here?
Here’s a proposition. If Oklahoma is such a lousy place to do business that our legislature feels compelled to bribe businesses and professionals to live and do business here, maybe something deeper is amiss. Perhaps the legislature should be looking into correcting that and instead of robbing poor Peter to pay rich (and politically well-connected) Paul.