Opinion: Studying criminal justice issues

On Wednesday, we examined problems facing offenders as they re-enter society, with the two biggest obstacles being securing housing and employment. For many, as some of our speakers attested to, getting out of prison and having to be independent and start their life over is more frightening than going into or being in prison. They don’t want to have to return to a life of crime, but it can be a difficult transition. Fortunately, DOC wants to ensure that these individuals have the tools they need to successfully re-enter society and not return to prison. We learned about the J.H. Lilley Correctional Center (JLCC) Resource Fair where numerous community partners come together to share what resources they offer to help individuals successfully re-enter society, from getting a job to finding mental health support.