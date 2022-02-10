Opinion: Skiatook resident urges community to get vaccinated

Dear Editor,

As a child and an adult, I’ve been vaccinated for mumps, measles, rubella, polio, chickenpox and others. As an adult, I have been on all seven continents, and I took all the shots the CDC required to visit those destinations.

I’m vaccinated for covid not because it is a 100% guarantee or to please the government, but because it is the best step in the right direction to:

Not die of COVID.

To not clutter a hospital bed if I get sick.

To protect my community.

For COVID to become a memory.

Too many have died and continue to die in this community alone. Too many have suffered and will continue to suffer the aftermath of COVID.

It doesn’t have to be this way.

I’m vaccinated, and NO, I don’t know all about what’s in it nor the ones I had as a child, nor what’s in the Big Mac, or hot dogs, or other medicines or treatments whether it’s for cancers, heart or any number of ailments. BUT I DO TRUST medical professionals, scientists, and epidemiologists.