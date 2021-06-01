Opinion: Sine Die Adjournment

Speaking of the medical marijuana industry, we approved SB 1033 that will be important for our district. It will allow the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs (OBNDD) and the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Association (OMMA) to enter into agreements to hire more agents to enforce our state’s medical marijuana laws. The OBNDD is already equipped for enforcement, so this partnership only makes sense and will protect legitimate businesses while getting rid of the illegal establishments and activity that is rampant in our state.

Several other bills were approved to better regulate this booming industry and provide better guidance to the OBNDD and OMMA of their roles as well as provide structure to producers, growers and business owners. One compels OMMA compliance in conducting new licensee inspections and requires disclosure of any foreign ownership by Oct. 1 with the risk of license revocation. Another strengthens OMMA’s authority to revoke licenses. Another requires OMMA to hire another 62 compliance and enforcement positions, along with more positions to perform legal, financial, planning and logistics duties along with investigations. In order to protect public safety, this growing industry must be better regulated and black market activity must be stopped.

We’ll talk more about some of the other policies that were approved this session next time.