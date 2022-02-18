OPINION: Senator JJ Dossett authors Oklahoma National Guard CareerTech Assistance Act

Many of you know in addition to being a former teacher, I am also a member of the Oklahoma Air National Guard. Here in the Senate, I’m a member of the Veterans and Military Affairs Committee, and I am also honored to serve as the Senate co-chair of the Legislative Veterans Caucus, a bicameral, bipartisan group of legislators who have served in the military, and some, like myself, who are still active in the reserves.

Our caucus works with the Oklahoma National Guard and with charitable groups to find ways of supporting their mission to assist veterans through public policy and coordination of resources, and we work here at the Capitol to help identify and champion legislation that expands on those efforts. One of the things that makes me so proud to serve in the Legislature is the overwhelming support we tend to receive for such issues.

This session, I am proud to be the author of Senate Bill 1213, the Oklahoma National Guard CareerTech Assistance Act. This measure would create a program to provide tuition assistance to eligible Guard members who enroll in a technology center school.