Opinion: Senate Review by Senator J.J. Dossett

As you probably are well aware by now, I am passionate about education in our state, and about honoring, supporting and aiding Oklahoma’s active military men and women as well as our veterans. I was a high school teacher and coach prior to coming to the Senate, but I also am a Senior Master Sergeant in the Oklahoma Air National Guard.

I am both humbled and so excited to report to you this week that I have now been named as the Senate co-chair of the Legislative Veterans Caucus, helping to identify and champion issues important to Oklahoma veterans. This bipartisan, bicameral caucus includes members of the Legislature who have served in the military, and some who are still active in the reserves. We work with the Oklahoma National Guard and with charitable groups to find ways of supporting their mission to assist veterans through public policy and coordination of resources to better serve our heroes.