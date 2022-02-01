OPINION: Putting parents in charge of education

While most school employees do their best to serve all children, we know there are circumstances where that is not possible. How many of us know a child who was relentlessly bullied at school? In some cases, those children attempt suicide if they cannot escape, yet our current system forces many families to endure a child’s abuse if they are not wealthy.

Then there are children with special needs who would be better served in a school dedicated to such students. And many families would like their children educated in an environment where religious and moral values are part of the curriculum along with English and math.

Treat’s bill would not force anyone to put a child into any school. Instead, it would give parents the choice to send their children to any school the parents believe serves those children.

Contrary to what the bill’s opponents claim, the only way a school district can lose money is if local families choose to exit from the school. And if numerous local families don’t feel a school serves their children well, why should they be forced to send their children and tax dollars there? That would be like requiring people to use the same mechanic even if he never fixes your car.