Opinion: Protection and prosecution are priorities of new domestic violence initiative

I am proud of the ONE FIRE staff who are transforming the way we understand and respond to domestic violence. These women and men come to work every day, and oftentimes after hours, to assist survivors through some of their most harrowing life experiences.

To build on this work, I recently signed an executive order creating the Task Force to Protect Women and Families. This 11-member group of community and tribal leaders will review Cherokee Nation’s current policies for helping domestic violence victims and their families. They will also develop recommendations to improve these strategies for the future.

The executive order also requires Cherokee Nation employees to self-disclose any arrests, active protective orders, warrants and criminal charges. The self-disclosure must be made to the tribe within 48 hours, and failure to do so will result in disciplinary action, including termination. Additionally, it requires training for employees to recognize, prevent and report domestic violence.

The Cherokee people are counting on us to end domestic violence on our reservation. We must not only provide pathways to safety for victims and the support needed to rebuild their lives but also, just as importantly, we must hold perpetrators accountable and prosecute abusers.