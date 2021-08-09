Opinion: Open Public Testimony: Doing What It Takes for Informed Public Policy

With the 2021 session adjourned, the legislature should take the time necessary to consider how best to remedy a repeated violation against Oklahomans – the refusal to open legislative hearings to public testimony. While some argue that public testimony would be a heavy lift for a part-time legislature, legislatures across the country have found a way to make it happen – Oklahoma needs to do the same.

For example, New Mexico’s legislature meets for 30 calendar days in even-numbered years and 60 days in odd-numbered years. Despite these sessions’ brevity, a committee chair will open the floor for public comment in almost every committee meeting on virtually every bill. There is no formal process for this. At the appropriate time, members of the public (lobbyists and ordinary citizens alike) raise their hands, stand when recognized, identify themselves, state their position, and present their arguments.

Texas’ legislature meets for about five months every two years. In Texas, it’s general practice to open committee hearings to public testimony where anyone can testify. Those wishing to testify must sign up via a readily accessible electronic system and agree, on oath, to tell the truth. Information regarding every individual, who they represent, and their position on the bill, is available to all members of the relevant chamber at the time the bill is considered by the full body.