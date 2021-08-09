Opinion: Open Public Testimony: Doing What It Takes for Informed Public Policy

With the 2021 session adjourned, the legislature should take the time necessary to consider how best to remedy a repeated violation against Oklahomans – the refusal to open legislative hearings to public testimony. While some argue that public testimony would be a heavy lift for a part-time legislature, legislatures across the country have found a way to make it happen – Oklahoma needs to do the same.
For example, New Mexico’s legislature meets for 30 calendar days in even-numbered years and 60 days in odd-numbered years. Despite these sessions’ brevity, a committee chair will open the floor for public comment in almost every committee meeting on virtually every bill. There is no formal process for this. At the appropriate time, members of the public (lobbyists and ordinary citizens alike) raise their hands, stand when recognized, identify themselves, state their position, and present their arguments.
Texas’ legislature meets for about five months every two years. In Texas, it’s general practice to open committee hearings to public testimony where anyone can testify. Those wishing to testify must sign up via a readily accessible electronic system and agree, on oath, to tell the truth. Information regarding every individual, who they represent, and their position on the bill, is available to all members of the relevant chamber at the time the bill is considered by the full body.
Not only is hearing public testimony doable, but it also results in more informed votes and greater efficiency. Without the time, resources, and staff necessary to develop expertise on each bill, public testimony gives legislators access to the wisdom of the crowd. Additionally, public testimony grants interested parties simultaneous access to the time and attention of committee members. Concurrent access is much more efficient than the current practice of visiting members individually, which favors professional lobbyists representing narrow interests over regular citizens.
The legislative process can be difficult, exhausting, and tedious. It requires temporary sacrifices of private interests, such as career, family, friends, and recreation. However, it is the price to pay for informed policy.
Over the years, I’ve seen legislators ask penetrating questions based on issues unexpectedly raised during public testimony. I’ve seen members’ votes change based on compelling arguments. With increased information, access to both sides of an argument, and greater efficiency, the result is better-informed votes.
The lack of public testimony is a bipartisan problem that demands reform from across the political spectrum. Policy has a tangible impact on the lives of people throughout the state. Oklahoma cannot afford for the legislature to neglect its duties of care and diligence in investigating bills. For the sake of public policy, the Oklahoma legislature needs to include open, public testimony.