Opinion: Oklahomans should reject bureaucratic sabotage

Members of the Criminal Justice Reclassification Coordination Council want Oklahomans to think the only way to reduce the state prison population and its taxpayer expense is to let predators walk free. That’s verifiable nonsense that should be rejected.

One can be both pro-safety and pro-sentencing reform, and if current members of the Criminal Justice Reclassification Coordination Council do not agree, they should step down and let serious people take their place.

For the past three years the council has been tasked with recommending a new felony classification system with appropriate sentence lengths, appropriate enhanced sentences for crimes committed after a prior felony conviction, and other proposals. State law requires the council’s proposal to either reduce or hold neutral the prison population.

We at the Oklahoma Council of Public Affairs, along with other fiscal organizations, have long argued the state can do more with less spending when it comes to public safety. Oklahoma can incentivize people to change behavior—particularly those involved in non-violent or certain drug crimes—through various alternative punishments that cost much less than lengthy prison incarceration. If we can spend less taxpayer money while producing increased public safety, we should.