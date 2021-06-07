Opinion: Oklahoma’s Legislature Should Protect Federalism While Guarding its Own Power

Oklahoma’s senate has called for a national federalism task force. The senators wisely recognize the dangers of the federal government’s ever-expanding role in our lives. Their move should not go unappreciated, as America’s founders wisely divided power between the federal government and the states.
However, another division that the legislature often ignores, or actively erodes, is the separation of powers between the various branches of state government. The legislature is supposed to jealously guard their power from the executive and judicial branches. But far too often, it seems legislators believe they serve at the pleasure of the other branches, especially the administrative agencies. When a bill comes up for a committee vote, debate too often ends once the committee learns the relevant agency supports it.
This is a badly flawed view of the legislature’s duty. The legislature shouldn’t seek to make life difficult for agencies, but it should monitor them closely, ensuring that even small abuses are quickly wrung out of the system. Small abuses tend to grow when left unchecked. The relevant question should not be whether the agency favors a bill, but what the effect will be on ordinary Oklahomans, those who aren’t politically connected or influential.
James Madison, in advocating for the passage of the federal constitution noted that,
The accumulation of all powers, legislative, executive, and judiciary, in the same hands… may justly be pronounced the very definition of tyranny.
In Oklahoma, legislators are far too ready to let unaccountable agencies, staffed by career bureaucrats, who face neither elections nor term limits, dictate legislative priorities.
The administrative state ought to be viewed with a skeptical eye. Their power derives from both the legislative and executive branches. They sometimes perform quasi-judicial functions, in addition to rule-making and enforcement. This is exactly the type of power accumulation Madison warned about.
The separation of state powers is not any more important than the division of state and federal powers. But state legislators have far more weight in matters of state power. If they jealously guard their prerogative, and work to do what is best for the state as a whole, rather than what is easier for agencies, they could markedly improve Oklahoma.
Our national and state founders left us profoundly well-designed tools in our national and state constitutions. To remain useful, these tools must be properly maintained and wisely applied. If we do not continue to hone both federalism and the intra-state separation of powers, we risk letting them become mere words on pages. It would be tragic for them to lose all meaning because our best safeguard for them, elected legislators, willingly hand their power as representatives of the people to unaccountable regulators.