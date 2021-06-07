Opinion: Oklahoma’s Legislature Should Protect Federalism While Guarding its Own Power

Oklahoma’s senate has called for a national federalism task force. The senators wisely recognize the dangers of the federal government’s ever-expanding role in our lives. Their move should not go unappreciated, as America’s founders wisely divided power between the federal government and the states.

However, another division that the legislature often ignores, or actively erodes, is the separation of powers between the various branches of state government. The legislature is supposed to jealously guard their power from the executive and judicial branches. But far too often, it seems legislators believe they serve at the pleasure of the other branches, especially the administrative agencies. When a bill comes up for a committee vote, debate too often ends once the committee learns the relevant agency supports it.

This is a badly flawed view of the legislature’s duty. The legislature shouldn’t seek to make life difficult for agencies, but it should monitor them closely, ensuring that even small abuses are quickly wrung out of the system. Small abuses tend to grow when left unchecked. The relevant question should not be whether the agency favors a bill, but what the effect will be on ordinary Oklahomans, those who aren’t politically connected or influential.

James Madison, in advocating for the passage of the federal constitution noted that,