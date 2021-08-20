Opinion: Oklahoma Needs to Legalize Protecting Students from COVID-19

When COVID-19 first reached Cherokee Nation and Oklahoma last year, we had many unanswered questions about how to fight this new disease. Now, thanks to the hard work of scientists, doctors and public health professionals, we know much more. Wearing masks and social distancing indoors are proven to slow the spread of the virus, and getting vaccinated is the best way to protect ourselves from serious illness and death.

With this new understanding, we made it through the first wave of the pandemic. Unfortunately, the Delta variant has brought another surge of COVID-19 cases. While more Cherokees and Oklahomans get vaccinated, and while we wait for the vaccine to be approved for children under 12, we must use proven strategies to stop the virus from spreading further.

Children and young people are of special concern right now. Many of our kids are returning to in-person classes without yet being able to get vaccinated. People who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 have protection against severe disease, including from the Delta variant, but anyone who is unvaccinated and not practicing preventive strategies is at risk for hospitalization or even death.