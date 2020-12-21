Opinion: Oklahoma Legislature Should Reverse Itself and Increase Transparency

The promise of transparency in government is that just the threat of someone getting a good look government’s transactions would be enough to discourage outright stealing and other untoward activities. And where it’s been done right, that is exactly what happens.

Done properly, transparency leads to greater public trust. Nevertheless, governments often resist giving information. The Oklahoma legislature actually required the state’s education agency to delete readily available spending data due to differences with federal data reporting. It is hard to imagine anything that could do more to bring about distrust of government.

Governor Stitt’s transparency initiative has made the State of Oklahoma overall more transparent than many states, but much is still left to be done. Local governments should be far more transparent, and the state still needs improvement.