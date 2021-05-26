Opinion: Oklahoma invests in much-needed mental health crisis services

In a move designed to aid both those in mental health crisis and law enforcement, the Oklahoma Legislature and Governor this year made history through the largest ever state investment in crisis services.

More than $17 million in additional funds were appropriated to the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services (ODMHSAS) for this purpose, said ODMHSAS Commissioner Carrie Slatton-Hodges.

“This money was much-needed and certainly will be put to good use,” she said.

The funding addresses a range of issues, from a lack of crisis centers statewide to the need for mental health professionals to better assist law enforcement in the de-escalation of crisis situations.

The bulk of the funding, approximately $7.5 million, will add new mental health crisis/urgent care centers across the state, said Slatton-Hodges.