Opinion: Modernizing state government

Among the more than 600 bills signed into law this session, you’ll find that we passed numerous measures to modernize government services and make them more efficient, accessible, and user-friendly.

One of our greatest accomplishments was a bipartisan civil service reform that eliminated the Merit Protection System, modernizing the state’s outdated employment process. The system hadn’t been updated in nearly 40 years, and it was time. This will allow for more flexibility within our state agencies regarding hiring, advancing, promoting, rewarding, and paying our nearly 36,000 state employees. It’s also going to help cut red tape and create a more efficient system. Previously, employees were listed as classified or unclassified—it was a complex system that was difficult to understand. This new system put all employees into a new civil service system under the Human Capital Management Division of the Office of Management and Enterprise Services (OMES). This bill, which goes into effect on Jan. 1, consolidates administrative Human Resources functions and gives state agencies more autonomy to manage their workforce. It also establishes an efficient, unbiased, and fair review process for objections to disciplinary actions and creates a confidential whistleblower program.