Opinion: Medical marijuana industry regulation

There are nearly 600 new laws on the books in Oklahoma following this year’s legislative session. We tackled some major issues from protecting Oklahomans’ constitutional freedoms of religion and to bear arms to expanding broadband services and improving economic development. Significant investments were made in our county road and bridge funding as well as for other important infrastructure projects in rural Oklahoma. We protected core services while making key investments that will create jobs and attract new industries and businesses to our state. And we did all this while increasing state savings once again to more than $1 billion to protect the state from future emergencies. It was a very successful session that addressed numerous areas to help improve the lives of Oklahomans and make our state stronger.

Among the many issues addressed was the exploding medical marijuana industry. The state question that legalized medical marijuana in our state failed to address numerous areas of law regarding this popular product. This is often the case with state questions—it’s easy to create a new industry, but voters don’t always think or have to worry about how something will be paid for, regulated or all the various areas, from law enforcement to public health, that will be impacted with their vote. This is a massive industry, and no one could have predicted the tremendous increase in grows, processors and dispensaries in the past three years. There are currently more than 2,200 grows statewide. The legislature has been working year-round since this question was approved trying to properly regulate the industry while protecting consumers, producers and business owners.